Connelly Early News: Twirls gem in fifth win

Early (5-2) notched the win Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing no runs on four hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

The 24-year-old left-hander had his entire pitch mix working Wednesday, filling the zone for 65 strikes (97 pitches) in a scoreless gem. It was the second time during the month of May that Early spun seven shutout frames, and he also registered his fifth quality start in his last eight outings. Early, who has given up more than three runs just once this year, will carry a strong 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 57:22 K:BB over 61 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the division-rival Orioles.