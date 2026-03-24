Connelly Early News: Wins spot in Boston rotation

Early will open the season in the Boston rotation, garnering his first start Sunday in Cincinnati, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Johan Oviedo also made the Opening Day roster but will open the season in the bullpen as a possible piggyback option. The Red Sox plan to give Early at least a couple turns in the rotation before reassessing their options. Early was stellar in Grapefruit League play, posting a 1.59 ERA and 16:5 K:BB over 17 innings, which came after he held a 2.33 ERA and 29:4 K:BB across 19.1 regular-season frames down the stretch last year. He will have to pitch well to retain a rotation spot over the long haul, but the news is a big boost to Early's fantasy prospects.