Connor Brogdon News: Cleared from 40-man roster
The Guardians designated Brogdon for assignment Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Brogdon had a 1.11 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB for the Guardians, but his ERA was a bloated 5.28 because he's had his usual home run issues, serving up five in only 15.1 innings. He'll likely clear waivers, and if that happens the reliever would have the ability to become a free agent.
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