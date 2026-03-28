Connor Brogdon News: Picks up save Saturday

Brogdon earned a save against Seattle on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out two batters in one inning.

Closer Cade Smith blew a save opportunity in the ninth frame, pushing the game into bonus time. Cleveland struck for three runs in the top of the 10th, and the Guardians chose to turn to Brogdon in the bottom of that frame. The right-hander made things interesting by serving up a two-run homer to Luke Raley, but Brogdon was able to convert the save by striking out the subsequent two batters he faced. Fantasy managers need not read into Brogdon's chance to close Saturday, as Smith isn't likely to move out of the closer role anytime soon.