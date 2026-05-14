Connor Brogdon News: Staying with Guardians in Triple-A
Brogdon cleared waivers Thursday and accepted his outright to Triple-A Columbus, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Brogdon is choosing to remain with the Guardians in Triple-A rather than test free agency. The Guardians signed the reliever to a one-year, $900,000 contract in December with hopes he could recapture his earlier career success.
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