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Connor Brogdon News: Staying with Guardians in Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 3:53pm

Brogdon cleared waivers Thursday and accepted his outright to Triple-A Columbus, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Brogdon is choosing to remain with the Guardians in Triple-A rather than test free agency. The Guardians signed the reliever to a one-year, $900,000 contract in December with hopes he could recapture his earlier career success.

Connor Brogdon
Cleveland Guardians
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