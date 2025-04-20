Connor Gillispie News: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gillispie did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Phillies, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

Gillispie surrendered three runs in the first inning but managed to settle in despite generating just six whiffs on 91 pitches. While the results haven't been ideal, the 27-year-old has completed at least five innings in four of his five starts this season. He'll take a 6.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across 24 innings into a road matchup with the Mariners next weekend.