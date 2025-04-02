Connor Gillispie News: Five strong innings against Mets
Gillispie didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets after allowing one run on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out six.
Facing a vaunted Mets lineup, Gillispie produced better results than when he gave up four runs in five frames during his first start of the year in a perhaps softer matchup against Pittsburgh. Other than a Pete Alonso double in the first inning to drive in a run, it was rather smooth sailing for Gillispie. The 27-year-old right-hander threw just 73 pitches Wednesday, so he'll search for more length in his next scheduled start against the Mets once again early next week, this time on the road.
