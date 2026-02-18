Connor Gillispie headshot

Connor Gillispie News: Gets minors deal from Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

The Phillies signed Gillispie to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Steve Potter of PhilliesBaseballFan.com reports.

Gillispie made six starts for the Marlins last season, getting torched for 26 runs (25 earned) over 26 innings, and he was arguably worse at the Triple-A level with a 7.23 ERA and 28:25 K:BB in 47.1 frames. The righty will give the Phillies some experienced rotation depth at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Connor Gillispie
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
