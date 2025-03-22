Connor Gillispie News: Named to Opening Day rotation

Gillispie will begin the season as part of the Marlins' rotation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Manager Clayton McCullough made the announcement Friday. Injuries to Edward Cabrera (finger) and Ryan Weathers (forearm) opened up a couple spots in Miami's rotation, and Gillispie stepped up in camp to claim one of them by posting a 0.75 ERA and 6:3 K:BB through 12 Grapefruit League innings. He's set to make his Marlins debut March 30 against the Pirates.