Connor Gillispie News: Slammed for eight runs

Gillispie (0-2) allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks over five-plus innings Tuesday, striking out six and taking a loss against Arizona.

Gillispie coughed up four runs in the second inning, one in the third, and was charged with three more in the sixth despite not recording an out in the frame. He entered Tuesday's outing with a 3.86 ERA over 14 frames but it shot up to 6.63 after the ugly performance. Gillispie has not recorded more than 15 outs in any of his four starts this season. Still looking for his first career win, he's in line to start in Philadelphia this weekend.