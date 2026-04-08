Connor Joe News: Contract selected
The Mariners selected Joe's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
He'll assume the roster spot vacated by Victor Robles (pectoral), who landed on the 10-day injured list. The right-handed-hitting Joe has a solid .247/.344/.401 career batting line versus left-handed pitching and should see some playing time versus southpaws with the Mariners.
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