Connor Joe headshot

Connor Joe News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Mariners optioned Joe to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

With Victor Robles (pectoral) back from the injured list, Joe loses his spot on the 26-man roster. Joe has slashed .182/.308/.333 with one home run, three RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases and a 6:11 BB:K across 39 plate appearances with Seattle.

Connor Joe
Seattle Mariners
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