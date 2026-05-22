Connor Joe News: Dispatched to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Joe to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
With Victor Robles (pectoral) back from the injured list, Joe loses his spot on the 26-man roster. Joe has slashed .182/.308/.333 with one home run, three RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases and a 6:11 BB:K across 39 plate appearances with Seattle.
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