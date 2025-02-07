Connor Joe News: Headed to San Diego

Joe signed a contract with the Padres on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Joe was non-tendered by the Pirates in November after spending the last two seasons in Pittsburgh. He appeared in 256 regular-season games for the Pirates and slashed .238/.330/.396 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI over that span. The 32-year-old Joe should see some playing time in the outfield and at first base for the Padres in 2025.