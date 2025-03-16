Connor Joe News: Hitting well in spring competition

Joe is slashing .333/.500/.519 with five doubles, no homers, four RBI and a 7:5 K:BB over 36 plate appearances this spring.

Joe has been particularly hot of late, collecting seven hits over his past 16 at-bats. He seems likely to make the Padres' Opening Day roster given his strong spring and ability to play both in the corner outfield and at first base, though it's not yet clear if he'll have an everyday role or be part of a platoon. Lefty outfielder Jason Heyward has gone just 3-for-22 in Cactus League play, but those stats may not be held against him given his veteran status. Meanwhile, Gavin Sheets has forced his way into serious consideration not just for a roster spot but for a significant role with a red-hot spring during which he has belted six home runs, tied for the top mark among all players.