Connor Joe News: Lifts homer in loss
Joe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.
Joe's homer was his first of the season. The 33-year-old has hit safely in his last four contests, going 4-for-11 in that span. He's filling a depth role for the Mariners with the ability to cover first base and both corner outfield spots, though the bulk of his playing time will come against left-handed pitchers. Joe has added three RBI, two runs scored, a double and one stolen base over 17 plate appearances this season.
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