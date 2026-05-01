Connor Joe headshot

Connor Joe News: Lifts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Joe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Royals.

Joe's homer was his first of the season. The 33-year-old has hit safely in his last four contests, going 4-for-11 in that span. He's filling a depth role for the Mariners with the ability to cover first base and both corner outfield spots, though the bulk of his playing time will come against left-handed pitchers. Joe has added three RBI, two runs scored, a double and one stolen base over 17 plate appearances this season.

Connor Joe
Seattle Mariners
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