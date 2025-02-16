Connor Joe News: Likely to be part of LF platoon

Joe and Jason Heyward are expected to platoon in left field for the Padres this season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar signed with Atlanta in late January, the Padres signed Joe and Heyward on the same day in early February. It appears the plan is to have the pair platoon in left field, though Acee suggests that direction could change depending on how the players perform in spring training. If Joe is part of a platoon, he'll serve on the short side, though his splits weren't dramatic last year -- he had a .670 OPS against right-handed pitching and a .715 OPS versus southpaws.