Connor Joe News: Logs steal in Sunday's win
Joe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
This was just the third time Joe has played since the Mariners selected his contract April 8. He has primarily functioned as a bench option, but he was in the starting lineup Sunday to give Josh Naylor some rest. Joe has a 1:3 BB:K over nine plate appearances, and the steal was his first of the season. Moving forward, he's unlikely to see steady playing time, assuming he's even able to stay on the big-league roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Joe See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target267 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target274 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target275 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Joe See More