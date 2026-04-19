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Connor Joe News: Logs steal in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Joe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

This was just the third time Joe has played since the Mariners selected his contract April 8. He has primarily functioned as a bench option, but he was in the starting lineup Sunday to give Josh Naylor some rest. Joe has a 1:3 BB:K over nine plate appearances, and the steal was his first of the season. Moving forward, he's unlikely to see steady playing time, assuming he's even able to stay on the big-league roster.

Connor Joe
Seattle Mariners
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