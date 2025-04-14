Connor Joe News: Recalled by San Diego

The Padres recalled Joe from Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Joe signed with San Diego in February after spending the past two years in Pittsburgh. He was unable to crack the Padres' Opening Day roster, but he'll be promoted to the big club after Brandon Lockridge (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list. With Lockridge and Jackson Merrill (hamstring) both sidelined, Joe should have an opportunity to see some playing time in the outfield behind Fernando Tatis, Jason Heyward and Tyler Wade.