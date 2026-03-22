Connor Joe headshot

Connor Joe News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Joe was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

Joe joined the Mariners at spring training as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league contract with the team in February. The 33-year-old produced an impressive .362 average with a home run, six RBI and nine runs scored over 47 at-bats over 19 contests. Joe definitely showed that he still has some life left in his bat after a disappointing 2025 campaign, and he's now on track to begin the year with Triple-A Tacoma.

Connor Joe
Seattle Mariners
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