Connor Joe News: Sent to minor-league camp

Joe was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

Joe joined the Mariners at spring training as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league contract with the team in February. The 33-year-old produced an impressive .362 average with a home run, six RBI and nine runs scored over 47 at-bats over 19 contests. Joe definitely showed that he still has some life left in his bat after a disappointing 2025 campaign, and he's now on track to begin the year with Triple-A Tacoma.