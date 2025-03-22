Connor Norby Injury: Dealing with side discomfort
Norby exited Saturday's Grapefruit League game due to left side discomfort, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Norby was sliding into third base in the second inning and stretched awkwardly as he tried to stay on the bag. There's no indication of the severity of the issue, though a stint on the injured list to begin the season is seemingly a possibility.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now