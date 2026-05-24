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Connor Norby Injury: Exits early after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Norby went 0-for-1 before leaving Sunday's game against the Mets in the top of the sixth after being hit near his left elbow by a pitch earlier in the contest, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Norby was in obvious discomfort after being plunked, but he took his base and proceeded to play an inning at first base before he was replaced by Graham Pauley to begin the sixth. The Marlins will evaluate Norby further before providing additional word on his status heading into the club's three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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