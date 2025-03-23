Connor Norby Injury: Headed for imaging.
Norby is experiencing soreness in his left oblique and will undergo medical imaging Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old exited Saturday's Grapefruit League game with the injury, putting his availability for Opening Day in jeopardy. Even if Norby has avoided a serious injury, the proximity to the start of the season could mean he's not ready for Thursday's series opener versus Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now