Connor Norby headshot

Connor Norby Injury: Leaves with elbow discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Marlins announced that Norby was removed ahead of the sixth inning of Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mets due to left elbow discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He went 0-for-1 at the plate prior to his departure.

After being struck in the left elbow by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth, Norby took his base and played an inning in the field before the Marlins opted to pull him from the contest. X-rays appear to have ruled out any structural damage to Norby's elbow, but he could be dealing with enough soreness and swelling that the Marlins opt to hold him out of the lineup for Monday's series opener in Toronto.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago