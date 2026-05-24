Connor Norby Injury: Leaves with elbow discomfort
The Marlins announced that Norby was removed ahead of the sixth inning of Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mets due to left elbow discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He went 0-for-1 at the plate prior to his departure.
After being struck in the left elbow by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth, Norby took his base and played an inning in the field before the Marlins opted to pull him from the contest. X-rays appear to have ruled out any structural damage to Norby's elbow, but he could be dealing with enough soreness and swelling that the Marlins opt to hold him out of the lineup for Monday's series opener in Toronto.
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