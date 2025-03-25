Connor Norby Injury: Out four weeks with oblique strain

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Tuesday that Norby will be sidelined four weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Norby suffered the injury during Grapefruit League play Saturday. With Norby unavailable for the first month or so of the season, the Marlins could use a combination of Eric Wagaman, Jonah Bride and Graham Pauley at third base.