Connor Norby Injury: Out of Monday's lineup
Norby (elbow) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Toronto.
Norby had to be lifted from Sunday's game versus the Mets after being hit in the left elbow by a pitch. He is considered day-to-day. With Norby resting, Esteury Ruiz will draw a start for the Marlins in Monday's series opener.
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