Connor Norby Injury: Removed early Saturday
Norby was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros with an apparent injury, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Norby suffered the injury on a slide into third base after hitting a triple, though it's not immediately clear what is bothering him. The Marlins' medical staff will take a closer look at him, and the team should provide some more information on his status in the near future.
