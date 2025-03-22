Connor Norby Injury: Removed early Saturday

Norby was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros with an apparent injury, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Norby suffered the injury on a slide into third base after hitting a triple, though it's not immediately clear what is bothering him. The Marlins' medical staff will take a closer look at him, and the team should provide some more information on his status in the near future.