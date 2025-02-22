Connor Norby News: Aiming for 30-homer campaign

Norby believes his can hit 30 homers this season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old spent the offseason refining his swing mechanics to keep his bat in the zone longer, and Norby is confident his natural loud contact will produce plenty of power without him needing to sell out and swing for the fences. "I'm here to prove that I want to be one of the best players in the league, and I think I can do that," Norby said this week. "That's what it's about -- and helping the team win games." Thirty homers may not be an unreasonable goal for Norby, even if loanDepot Park tends to suppress right-handed power -- over 139 games last season split between Triple-A and the majors in the O's and Marlins organizations, he went yard 26 times.