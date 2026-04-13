Connor Norby News: Blasts homer Monday
Norby went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 10-4 win over Atlanta.
Norby turned on a 93.9 mph sinker from Rolddy Munoz and sent it over the left-field wall in the sixth inning for his second homer of the season. The 25-year-old has been locked in at the plate of late, riding a six-game hitting streak and raising his OPS to .847 through 15 games. With Christopher Morel (oblique) sidelined, Norby has taken advantage of regular opportunities at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More