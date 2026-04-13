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Connor Norby News: Blasts homer Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Norby went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 10-4 win over Atlanta.

Norby turned on a 93.9 mph sinker from Rolddy Munoz and sent it over the left-field wall in the sixth inning for his second homer of the season. The 25-year-old has been locked in at the plate of late, riding a six-game hitting streak and raising his OPS to .847 through 15 games. With Christopher Morel (oblique) sidelined, Norby has taken advantage of regular opportunities at first base.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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