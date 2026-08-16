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Connor Norby News: Collects steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Norby went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Giants.

Norby entered the game as a defensive replacement and was able to chip in a steal. He has two thefts over his last three games despite going a modest 2-for-7 in that span. For the season, he's batting .203 with a .638 OPS, eight steals, four home runs, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored over 70 games between the Rockies and the Marlins.

Connor Norby
Colorado Rockies
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