Connor Norby News: Could start season at third base

Norby appears to be the likely Opening Day starter at third base for the Marlins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old came into camp in a battle with Graham Pauley for the job at the hot corner, but Pauley had his camp derailed by a forearm strain, and he has yet to be cleared to play defense in a Grapefruit League. With time running short before the regular season begins, Norby is in the driver's seat for the spot. His leash could be very short if he isn't able to solve his contact issues, however -- Norby has a career 29.0 percent strikeout rate in the majors since making his debut with the Orioles in 2024, and so far this spring he's got an ugly 0:11 BB:K in 29 plate appearances while batting .276 (8-for-29).