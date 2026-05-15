Connor Norby News: Crushes fourth homer of 2026
Norby went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Marlins' 7-2 loss to the Rays on Friday.
Norby got the Marlins on the board early after smacking a solo homer off Ian Seymour in the second inning. It was Norby's first home run since April 24 and his fourth of the season. He is slashing .234/.336/.391 with five steals, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored across 149 plate appearances this season.
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