Connor Norby News: Crushes fourth homer of 2026

Norby went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Marlins' 7-2 loss to the Rays on Friday.

Norby got the Marlins on the board early after smacking a solo homer off Ian Seymour in the second inning. It was Norby's first home run since April 24 and his fourth of the season. He is slashing .234/.336/.391 with five steals, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored across 149 plate appearances this season.