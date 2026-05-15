Connor Norby headshot

Connor Norby News: Crushes fourth homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Norby went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Marlins' 7-2 loss to the Rays on Friday.

Norby got the Marlins on the board early after smacking a solo homer off Ian Seymour in the second inning. It was Norby's first home run since April 24 and his fourth of the season. He is slashing .234/.336/.391 with five steals, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored across 149 plate appearances this season.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
26 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago