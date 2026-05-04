Connor Norby News: Exiting starting nine Monday
Norby is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
Though he'll be taking a seat for Monday's series finale, Norby still appears to be ahead of Christopher Morel in the pecking order at first base. Since Morel was activated from the injured list last Monday, Norby started in five of the Marlins' ensuing seven games and went 5-for-18 with two doubles, three walks, two stolen bases and an RBI during that stretch.
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