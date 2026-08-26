Connor Norby News: Extends hit streak with grand slam
Norby went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, three runs, and an additional RBI in a 13-1 win over the Nationals on Wednesday.
Norby started in his fourth straight game and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He broke the game open with a grand slam to center in the seventh to push the Rockies lead to 8-1. Since getting called up to Colorado Aug. 10, Norby is slashing .310/.408/.571 with two homers, two steals and nine RBI in 14 games.
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