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Connor Norby News: Extends hit streak with grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 9:37pm

Norby went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, three runs, and an additional RBI in a 13-1 win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Norby started in his fourth straight game and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He broke the game open with a grand slam to center in the seventh to push the Rockies lead to 8-1. Since getting called up to Colorado Aug. 10, Norby is slashing .310/.408/.571 with two homers, two steals and nine RBI in 14 games.

Connor Norby
Colorado Rockies
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