Connor Norby News: Heading to bench Sunday

Norby is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though he'll head to the bench Sunday, Norby looks to have emerged as the Rockies' preferred option at second base while Willi Castro has moved over to third base as a replacement for Kyle Karros (concussion). Adael Amador will cover the keystone in the series finale in San Francisco, but Norby occupied the position each of the previous four contests and went 1-for-10 with one double, four walks, one stolen base and one run.