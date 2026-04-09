Connor Norby News: Hits first homer of season
Norby went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.
Norby went yard for the first time this season with a blast off Connor Phillips in the seventh inning. Norby's fantasy production has been limited this season, though. Through 11 games and 42 plate appearances, he's hitting just .206 with a .710 OPS, adding a homer, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Even though third base isn't known for being one of the deepest positions in terms of fantasy talent, Norby isn't producing enough to be part of your everyday lineups.
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