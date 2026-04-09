Connor Norby headshot

Connor Norby News: Hits first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Norby went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Norby went yard for the first time this season with a blast off Connor Phillips in the seventh inning. Norby's fantasy production has been limited this season, though. Through 11 games and 42 plate appearances, he's hitting just .206 with a .710 OPS, adding a homer, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Even though third base isn't known for being one of the deepest positions in terms of fantasy talent, Norby isn't producing enough to be part of your everyday lineups.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
18 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
42 days ago