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Connor Norby News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Norby is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Norby will rest Sunday following a stretch of five consecutive starts in which he went 3-for-14 with one double, three walks, two stolen bases, four runs and one RBI. Though he's seen all but one of his 35 starts at either first base or designated hitter, Norby could end up receiving more run at third base moving forward after Miami demoted Graham Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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