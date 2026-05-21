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Connor Norby News: Idle Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Norby isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Norby will grab a seat on the bench to begin Thursday's finale after going 1-for-10 with three walks, two runs and a steal over the first three games. Javier Sanoja will pick up a start at third base as a result and bat ninth.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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