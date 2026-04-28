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Connor Norby News: Late addition to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Norby will serve as the Marlins' designated hitter and bat sixth against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Norby was originally slated for a day off Tuesday, but he'll now enter the lineup as the DH while Agustin Ramirez moves to catcher to cover for Liam Hicks (illness). Norby is slashing .200/.282/.314 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored over 39 plate appearances across his last 10 games.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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