Connor Norby News: Making fourth consecutive start
Norby will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game versus the Nationals.
It's the third straight start at second base and fourth consecutive start overall for Norby, who is slashing .289/.386/.500 with one home run in his first 13 games with the Rockies. Willi Castro has been playing third base in place of the injured Kyle Karros (concussion), and Norby could continue to fill in at second base while Karros is out.
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