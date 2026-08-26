Connor Norby headshot

Connor Norby News: Making fourth consecutive start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Norby will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game versus the Nationals.

It's the third straight start at second base and fourth consecutive start overall for Norby, who is slashing .289/.386/.500 with one home run in his first 13 games with the Rockies. Willi Castro has been playing third base in place of the injured Kyle Karros (concussion), and Norby could continue to fill in at second base while Karros is out.

Connor Norby
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash for the Dog Days of Summer
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash for the Dog Days of Summer
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
22 days ago