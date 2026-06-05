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Connor Norby News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Norby is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

Norby is in a 3-for-34 slump at the plate, so he will get a day to regroup. Kyle Stowers will cover first base for the Marlins, and Esteury Ruiz is getting the call in left field.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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