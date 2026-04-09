Connor Norby News: Not in Thursday's lineup
Norby is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Reds.
Norby popped his first home run of the season Wednesday but will get a breather in Thursday's matinee. Liam Hicks will be utilized as the Marlins' first baseman and cleanup man.
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