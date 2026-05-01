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Connor Norby News: Out of Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Norby is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Phillies.

Norby had started each of the previous six tilts but will get a breather in Friday's series opener. Christopher Morel will hold down first base for the Marlins.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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