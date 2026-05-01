Connor Norby News: Out of Friday's lineup
Norby is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Phillies.
Norby had started each of the previous six tilts but will get a breather in Friday's series opener. Christopher Morel will hold down first base for the Marlins.
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