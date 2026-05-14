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Connor Norby News: Out of Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Norby is sidelined for the series finale against Minnesota Thursday.

Norby will sit out as the Marlins face right-hander Zebby Matthews. The 25-year-old is riding the bench despite having a .275 average and .787 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2026. Javier Sanoja will bat ninth and start at third base over Norby against the Twins on Thursday.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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