Connor Norby News: Out of Thursday's lineup
Norby is sidelined for the series finale against Minnesota Thursday.
Norby will sit out as the Marlins face right-hander Zebby Matthews. The 25-year-old is riding the bench despite having a .275 average and .787 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2026. Javier Sanoja will bat ninth and start at third base over Norby against the Twins on Thursday.
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