Connor Norby News: Receiving breather Wednesday
Norby is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Liam Hicks will fill in at first base for Norby, who will receive a rest for the matinee game after starting in each of the Marlins' previous 11 contests while slashing .282/.326/.436 with one home run, five RBI and three runs. Christopher Morel (oblique) could soon return from the injured list and unseat Norby as the Marlins' primary first baseman, though Norby could still have a path to receiving steady reps at either third base or designated hitter.
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