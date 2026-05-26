Connor Norby News: Rejoining starting nine

Norby (elbow) will start at first base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Norby will rejoin the starting nine after he was held out of action in Monday's 8-2 win over Toronto due to the left elbow injury he sustained in Sunday's 4-0 victory over the Mets. The 25-year-old will enter Tuesday's contest having produced a .213/.324/.328 slash line with one home run, four stolen bases, nine runs and four RBI through 20 games in May.