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Connor Norby News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Norby isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Norby will get a breather after going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts during Friday's series opener. Liam Hicks will get the nod at first base Saturday, and Leo Jimenez will serve as the DH.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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