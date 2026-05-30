Connor Norby News: Sitting Saturday
Norby isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Norby will get a breather after going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts during Friday's series opener. Liam Hicks will get the nod at first base Saturday, and Leo Jimenez will serve as the DH.
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