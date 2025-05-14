Connor Norby News: Slugs second homer

Norby went 2-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

The third baseman extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fifth-inning three-bagger before taking Julian Merryweather deep in the seventh, giving Norby his second homer of the year. After making a belated start to the campaign due to an oblique strain, Norby seems to be finding his rhythm, and through 83 plate appearances he's slashing .269/.313/.436 with four steals, six RBI and 14 runs.