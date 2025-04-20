Connor Norby News: Swipes first bag in win

Norby went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Norby stole his first bag of the season in the first inning and later tallied his first extra-base hit with a double in the sixth. Since making his season debut Thursday, the 24-year-old has gone 5-for-16 with four runs scored and a stolen base. While the Marlins' lineup figures to rank near the bottom of the league, Norby batted third Sunday and is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he tallied nine homers and three steals across 194 plate appearances.