Connor Norby News: Swipes first two bags of season
Norby went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
A late addition to the lineup at DH due to an illness for Liam Hicks, Norby knocked a one-out single in the eighth inning and then promptly stole second and third base off the battery of Blake Treinen and Will Smith before being stranded. They were the first SBs of the season for Norby, and over his last 18 games he's slashing a solid .270/.347/.460 with three doubles, three homers, five runs and nine RBI. With Christopher Morel off the IL, Norby could be headed for a super-utility role that sees him bounce between first base, third base and DH as needed.
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