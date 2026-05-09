Connor Norby News: Swipes two bags in win
Norby went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals.
Norby was a spark plug Saturday, notching his second two-steal effort of the campaign and scoring each time he reached base. For the season, the 25-year-old is slashing .233/.343/.379 with three homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and four steals across 137 plate appearances while primarily splitting time between first base and designated hitter.
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