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Connor Norby News: Swipes two bags in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Norby went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals.

Norby was a spark plug Saturday, notching his second two-steal effort of the campaign and scoring each time he reached base. For the season, the 25-year-old is slashing .233/.343/.379 with three homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and four steals across 137 plate appearances while primarily splitting time between first base and designated hitter.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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